Police arrest 14 for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Amir Khan Niazi conducted raids in different areas and netted 14 accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad, Civil Lines, Naseerabad, Taxila, Mandra, Dhamial and Kalar Syedan police in their operations against illegal weapons conducted raids and rounded up 14 accused namely Umar, Toqeer, Ali Jibran, Abdullah, Yasir, Khurram, Arbaz, Sheraz, Hamza Arshad, Yasir, Nabeel, Farhan, Kamran and Asif and recovered 13 pistols 30 bore, a Kalashnikov and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations were under process.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.