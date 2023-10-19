Open Menu

Police Arrest 14 For Possessing Illegal Weapons, Liquor

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2023 | 03:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Rawalpindi district police on the directives of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted 14 accused for possessing 39 litres of liquor, two Kalashnikovs, two rifles, eight pistols, ammunition and other items.

According to a police spokesman, Jatli police conducted a raid and arrested Naeem Ullah for having two Kalashnikovs, two rifles, two 9mm pistols and ammunition.

Rawat, Chontra, Naseerabad, Mandra, Saddar Wah, Sadiqabad, Airport, Gujar Khan, Kahuta and Kalar Syedan police in their operations netted Irfan, Rehmat Ullah, Hamid, Mansoor, Fazal ur Rehman, Muhammad Khan, Adeel, Shoukat, Hamad, Azeem, Shahid, Kamran and Rizwan and recovered six pistols, ammunition, 39 litres liquor and other items from their possession.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.

