Open Menu

Police Arrest 14 Gamblers; Recover Rs 17,770 Stake Money

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Police arrest 14 gamblers; recover Rs 17,770 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Rawalpindi district Police arrested nine gamblers and recovered Rs 17,770 stake money, 13 mobile phones and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that Waris Khan police conducted a raid and arrested nine gamblers namely Tariq, Akash, Bilal, Asif, Aqib, Umair, Imran, Zubair, and Kashif and recovered Rs 10,570, seven mobile phones and other items from their possession.

In other raid, Pirwadhai police arrested five accused namely Waleed, Salman, Babar, Ghulam Ali and Zahoor Ali and recovered Rs 7200, six mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against them while further investigations are under process.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Rawalpindi Ghulam Ali Money From

Recent Stories

DCD, FCA highlight Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Stra ..

DCD, FCA highlight Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy

2 hours ago
 etisalat by e&amp; achieves world fastest 5G downl ..

Etisalat by e&amp; achieves world fastest 5G downlink speed of more than 13 Gbps

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 14 Australia Vs. Sri ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 14 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Wh ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2023

7 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM review regional deve ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM review regional developments, efforts to protect c ..

13 hours ago
Emirati Field Hospital in Herat receiving Afghanis ..

Emirati Field Hospital in Herat receiving Afghanistan&#039;s quake victims

13 hours ago
 UAE Beach Soccer Team beat Mexico 5-4 to finish se ..

UAE Beach Soccer Team beat Mexico 5-4 to finish second in Spain

13 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Tarahum - for ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Tarahum - for Gaza campaign centre in Abu Dh ..

13 hours ago
 Chairman of Fatwa Council: &#039;UAE at forefront ..

Chairman of Fatwa Council: &#039;UAE at forefront of helping those in need, in g ..

13 hours ago
 UAE President continues communications with world ..

UAE President continues communications with world leaders to stop escalation, en ..

14 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Luxembourg discuss regio ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Luxembourg discuss regional humanitarian conditions; e ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan