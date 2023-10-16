Police arrest 14 gamblers; recover Rs 17,770 stake money

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Rawalpindi district Police arrested nine gamblers and recovered Rs 17,770 stake money, 13 mobile phones and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that Waris Khan police conducted a raid and arrested nine gamblers namely Tariq, Akash, Bilal, Asif, Aqib, Umair, Imran, Zubair, and Kashif and recovered Rs 10,570, seven mobile phones and other items from their possession.

In other raid, Pirwadhai police arrested five accused namely Waleed, Salman, Babar, Ghulam Ali and Zahoor Ali and recovered Rs 7200, six mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against them while further investigations are under process.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.