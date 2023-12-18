Open Menu

Police Arrest 14 Lawbreakers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2023 | 03:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi District police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Monday arrested 14 accused besides recovering over 2 kg charras, 10 liters liquor, six 30 bore pistols, ammunition, fireworks and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Sadiqabad police held Taj Muhammad for having 1550 grams charras and Taxila police rounded up Amir for possessing 520 grams charras. Gujar Khan police netted Imam Hussain for carrying 520 grams charras.

Rattaamral police conducted a raid and held a bootlegger namely Yousaf with 10 liters liquor.

Naseerabad police managed to nab two accused namely Umar Khan and Qamar Zaman for using fireworks at a wedding ceremony.

Similarly, Rattaamral, Bani, Naseerabad, Saddar Wah, Jatli, Dhamial and Kalar Syedan and arrested Munir, Idrees, Dilawar, Qais, Umar, Ayub and Jamal and recovered seven 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Waris Khan police netted a proclaimed offender namely Israr Ahmed wanted in a case registered in Waris Khan police station eight years ago.

He said the police would continue their operation against the rules violators.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against lawbreakers, he added.

