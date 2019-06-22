UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 14 Outlaws In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 07:32 PM

Police arrest 14 outlaws in Rawalpindi

The police in crackdown against drug peddlers and illegal weapons holders have arrested 14 lawbreakers and recovered 2940 grams of charas, 15 liter liquor, five pistols 30 bore with 20 rounds, one riffle machine gun with 180 rounds, 1 gun 12 bore, one pistol 9mm with 2 rounds

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :The police in crackdown against drug peddlers and illegal weapons holders have arrested 14 lawbreakers and recovered 2940 grams of charas, 15 liter liquor, five pistols 30 bore with 20 rounds, one riffle machine gun with 180 rounds, 1 gun 12 bore, one pistol 9mm with 2 rounds.

According to a police spokesman, New town police rounded up Asharaf with 1260 grams of charas, Air port police apprehended Abdul Muneeb for having 140 grams of charas, Westridge police arrested Saleem with 280 grams of charas, Civil line police held Munbashar and seized 5 liter of liquor, Kahuta Police arrested Talat and seized 10 liter of liquor.

Meanwhile, Murree police held Liaqat for having 1 pistol 30 bore with 3 rounds, Ganjmandi police rounded up Rahat and Shahzad with 2 pistol 30 bore with 7 rounds, Perwadhai Police rounded up Shair Ali for having 1 pistol 30 bore with 6 rounds, Sadiqabad police held Usama with 1 pistol 30 rounds and 4 rounds, Cantt police apprehended Irfan for having 1 riffle machine gun with 180 rounds and Adbullah with 1 pistol 9mm with 2 rounds while Gujar khan police busted Abdul Jabbar and recovered 1 gun 12 bore.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Police Murree Air Port Sadiqabad Kahuta All

Recent Stories

Minister distributes Lease Offer Letters

4 minutes ago

Houthis Shoot Down Saudi-Led Coalition's Reconnais ..

4 minutes ago

Malaysian NGOs delegation visits Kashmir Lobby Gro ..

4 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Saturday 22 June 2019

4 minutes ago

At least 26 killed during 2018 Haiti slum gang mas ..

19 minutes ago

Czech parliamentary delegation to arrive on 8-day ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.