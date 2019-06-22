Police arrest 14 outlaws in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :The police in crackdown against drug peddlers and illegal weapons holders have arrested 14 lawbreakers and recovered 2940 grams of charas, 15 liter liquor, five pistols 30 bore with 20 rounds, one riffle machine gun with 180 rounds, 1 gun 12 bore, one pistol 9mm with 2 rounds.

According to a police spokesman, New town police rounded up Asharaf with 1260 grams of charas, Air port police apprehended Abdul Muneeb for having 140 grams of charas, Westridge police arrested Saleem with 280 grams of charas, Civil line police held Munbashar and seized 5 liter of liquor, Kahuta Police arrested Talat and seized 10 liter of liquor.

Meanwhile, Murree police held Liaqat for having 1 pistol 30 bore with 3 rounds, Ganjmandi police rounded up Rahat and Shahzad with 2 pistol 30 bore with 7 rounds, Perwadhai Police rounded up Shair Ali for having 1 pistol 30 bore with 6 rounds, Sadiqabad police held Usama with 1 pistol 30 rounds and 4 rounds, Cantt police apprehended Irfan for having 1 riffle machine gun with 180 rounds and Adbullah with 1 pistol 9mm with 2 rounds while Gujar khan police busted Abdul Jabbar and recovered 1 gun 12 bore.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.