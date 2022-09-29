Police arrest 14 POs, drug peddlers & bootleggers

Rawalpindi Police here on Thursday arrested 14 proclaimed offenders (POs), drug peddlers and bootleggers and recovered four 30 bore pistols, ammunition, 1350 grams charras and seven bottles of liquor from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police here on Thursday arrested 14 proclaimed offenders (POs), drug peddlers and bootleggers and recovered four 30 bore pistols, ammunition, 1350 grams charras and seven bottles of liquor from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Police held four POs, wanted in different cases registered in Saddar Baroni, Wah Cantt and Taxila Police Stations.

He informed that police managed to arrest four POs namely Imran, Basit, Bilal and Arif, wanted in different cases registered in Saddar Baroni, Wah Cantt and Taxila Police Stations.

In other raids, Sadiqabad, Naseerabad, Taxila and Kalar Syedan police held five namely Muhammad Yousaf, Muhammad Ali, Abbas, Muhammad Zameer and Haroon Arif for having illegal weapons.

Police recovered four 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Meanwhile, five drug peddlers and bootleggers were also sent behind the bars.

City, Bani, Gujar Khan, Jatli and Kahuta police conducted raids in their jurisdiction and recovered 1350 grams charras and seven bottles of liquor from their possession.

Divisional Superintendents of Police said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with law against the lawbreakers.

The spokesman said the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind the bars.