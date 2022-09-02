Police arrest 140 persons for depriving flood affected people of financial aids

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Sindh Police on Friday arrested 140 persons and booked 202 in 93 FIRs for their alleged crimes of defrauding the flood affected people who are beneficiaries of the government released funds.

According to the details of the cases registered till August 31, some 24 FIRs were lodged in the districts of Sukkur division, 22 in Hyderabad division, 19 each in Mirpurkhas and Benazirabad divisions and 9 in Larkana division.

The police nominated 64 suspects are in Hyderabad division, 54 in Sukkur division, 33 in Mirpurkhas division, 30 in Benazirabad division and 21 in Larkana division.

Likewise, 40 suspects were apprehended in Sukkur division, 33 in Mirpurkhas, 29 in Hyderabad, 24 in Benazirabad and 14 in Larkana.