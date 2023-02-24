Police arrest 15 anti-social elements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police, in their ongoing operations against lawbreakers, conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 15 drug peddlers, bootleggers, and other criminals besides seizing over five kg charras, 25 litres liquor, two bottles of liquor and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Civil Lines police held a female drug dealer namely Sobia Noreen and recovered 1260 grams charras from her possession.

Sadiqabad police held Naseem for having 1850 grams charras while Saddar Wah police netted Taj on recovery of 1300 grams charras.

Naseerabad and Airport police nabbed Azkar with 300 grams charras and Irfan for having 260 grams charras. Jalti police recovered 300 grams charras from the possession of Shehzad.

Similarly, Naseerabad police held Amir, Zahir and Israr for possessing 20 liters liquor while Taxila police rounded up Munib with two liquor bottles.

Kalar Syedan police also recovered five litres liquor from the possession of Imran.

Mandra police conducted a raid and arrested two gamblers allegedly involved in betting on 'Doli Dana' and recovered Rs8300, two mobile phones and other items.

Saddar Baroni police arrested a proclaimed offender namely Sajid Iqbal, wanted in a case registered in 2022.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi district police under their ongoing campaign against professional beggars here on Friday rounded up 48.

He informed that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

SSP Operations appreciating police performance directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against anti-social elements.