Police Arrest 15 Criminals,recover Hashish,gutka In Separate Operations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2025 | 11:10 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) In a massive crackdown against criminals and anti social elements, the district police nabbed 15 criminals.
The hunt was mounted on the directives of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabir Ahmed Sethar. Police teams across the district carried out effective operations against drug dealers and absconding criminals. The A-Section Police arrested drug dealer Ramzan Umrani and recovered 1,050 grams of hashish from his possession. A case (FIR No. 296/2025) was registered under Section 9(i) 3C CNSA. The B-Section Police apprehended Israr Ahmed Rajput and Umair Butt, recovering a large quantity of Z-21 Gutka. A case was registered against them under the Anti-Narcotics Act. The Airport Police conducted two separate raids. In the first, Man Umrani was caught with 1,200 grams of hashish while In the second, Abdul Wahid Rajput and Babar Ali Arain were arrested with 5 packets of Z-21 Gutka Supaari. Cases were registered under the Anti-Narcotics Act. The Daur Police during snap-checking arrested Imtiaz Ali Shar, Barkat Ali Bugti, and Zaib Khan Bloody, wanted in case FIR No. 96/2025. A CD-70 motorcycle (Model 2023, Reg. No. SNH-5321) was seized along with an unlicensed 30-bore pistol with magazine and rounds from Imtiaz Shar.
A separate case (FIR No. 97/2025) was registered under the Sindh Arms Act. The Baloo Ja Quba Police arrested Gulsher Jiskani with Z-21 Gutka, registering a case under the Anti-Narcotics Act, while Sakrand Police apprehended listed drug dealer Nadeem Kario and recovered hashish. Case quFIR No. 238/2025 was lodged under Section 9(i) 3C CNSA. The Qazi Ahmed Police arrested Kareem Bux s/o Suleman Khoso with 3,000 grams of hashish. Case FIR No. 275/2025 was registered under Section 9(i) 3C CNSA and Dauratpur Police carried out two successful operations. In the first, absconding suspect Mir Bhutto was arrested, wanted in FIR No. 170/2024 under multiple sections of the PPC (395, 324, 506/2, 504, 436, 452, 429, 147, 148, 149). while in the second, Ali Sher alias Sher and Zulfiqar Mallah were arrested, wanted in FIR No. 98/2025 under sections 302, 506/2, 147, 148, 149, 114, 504 PPC.
According to police spokesperson, SSP Shabir Ahmed Sethar praised the police teams for their efforts and reaffirmed that strict actions against drug dealers, gutka sellers, and criminal elements will continue to ensure society is freed from such harmful elements.
APP/rzq-nsm
