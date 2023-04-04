Police arrest 15 dacoits, over Rs 12m worth of looted goods recovered: DPO

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omar Farooq said on Tuesday that Khanewal police have arrested fifteen dacoits smashing six gangs of criminals and recovered looted/stolen goods worth over Rs 12 million from their possession.

The notorious gangs were involved in murder, house dacoity and robbery cases besides motorcycle snatching and cattle lifting, the DPO said at a press conference.

The arrest enabled police to resolve 32 cases. The arrested criminals were members of Qaisari gang of Khanewal city, Dildar gang of Katcha Khoh, Tayyab and Ali Raza gang of Kabirwala city, Khairat Fakhri gang of Haveli Koranga, and Asif gang of Jahanian.

DPO said he had formed five police teams to eliminate crime after taking notice of the rise in the criminal activities in the district.

He said that the police teams were able to track down the criminals by virtue of their hard work and assistance through modern technology. The police teams will get cash awards and appreciation certificates, the DPO announced.

Farooq further said that five blind murder cases have been resolved during his time in Khanewal as DPO including one case each from PS Sadar Mianchannu, Katcha Khoh and Kabirwala while two cases were traced in Jahanian.

He said 149 drug pushers were arrested during anti-crime campaign yielding recovery of narcotics in heavy quantities inlcuding 112 kilogram of Hashish, six-kilogram of heroin, 114-kilogram of hemp leaf, and 14000 litres of alcoholic liquid. Sixteen distilleries were also unearthed, he added.