Police Arrest 15 Drug Sellers, Recovered 19kg Drugs

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 06:10 PM

Police arrest 15 drug sellers, recovered 19kg drugs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :District police during crackdown against drug sellers arrested 15 persons and recovered huge cache of drugs from their possessions, said police on Monday.

On the directions of SSP Operation Mansoor Aman, crackdown launched in different areas of the city in the jurisdictions of Pishtakhara Police Stations, Badh Ber, Bhana Mari, Shaheed Gulfat Hussain, Matini, Gulbahar, Chamkani, Phandu and Kotwali Police Station.

The police arrested 15 persons and recovered 19 kilogram drugs from their possession and further investigation was underway.

