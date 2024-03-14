Open Menu

Police Arrest 15 For Possessing Illegal Weapons, Operating Petrol, LPG Agencies

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 03:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted 15 accused for possessing weapons, ammunition, operating illegal petrol and LPG agencies and two bike lifters.

According to a police spokesman, Civil Lines police in their operation arrested four accused namely Imran, Hamza, Zafar and Khizer and recovered LPG cylinders and other items.

Rawat police arrested Muhammad Sohaib for operating an illegal petrol agency and recovered 30 liters petrol from his possession.

The spokesman informed that Rattaamral, Naseerabad, Taxila and Chontra police rounded up Khalid, Habib, Umar, Hamza and others and recovered three 30 bore pistols, three Kalashnikov and ammunition.

Meanwhile, Pirwadhai police arrested two bike lifters namely Pervaiz and Husnain and recovered two stolen motorcycles from their possession.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing, illegal weapon holders and illegal petrol and LPG agencies would continue.

