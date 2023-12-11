Police arrest 15 gamblers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi District Police here on Monday arrested 15 gamblers allegedly involved in gambling on cock fight and recovered Rs 61,580 cash stake money, nine mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rattaamral Police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested 15 gamblers namely Moiz, Bilal, Husnain, Rizwan, Amir, Taimoor, Sher Rehman, Hamza, Shakeel and others.

Police have registered a case against all the accused and further investigation was underway, he added.