Police arrest 15 gamblers; recover Rs 33,000 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi district police arrested 15 gamblers and recovered Rs 33,000 stake money, nine mobile phones, and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that Rattaamral police conducted a raid and arrested 10 gamblers namely Imran, Abdul Wahab, Usman, Khurram, Bilal, Faisal and others, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs 14,500, four mobile phones, and other items from their possession.

In another raid, Taxila police arrested five gamblers namely Muneeb, Ayub, Ahsan and others and recovered cash stake money amounting to Rs 18,500, five mobile phones and other items.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

SSP Operations said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.