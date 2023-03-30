UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 15 Gamblers; Recover Rs 90,650 Stake Money

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Police arrest 15 gamblers; recover Rs 90,650 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district Police arrested 15 gamblers and recovered Rs 90,650 stake money, 13 mobile phones, six quails, two motorcycles and valuables from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that Mandra police conducted a raid and arrested eight gamblers namely Younas, Bilal, Zumrad, Zahid, Hassan, Nadeem, Nawaz and Imran, who were allegedly involved in betting over quail fight.

In another raid, Saddar Wah police rounded up seven namely Khurram, Sajid, Adnan, Mazhar, Mehfoz, Usama and Sudheer, allegedly involved in betting while playing cards and recovered Rs 75,800, six mobile phones, two motorcycles and cards.

Separate cases have been registered against them while further investigations are under process.

Divisional Superintendents of Police said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Rawalpindi Saddar Money From

Recent Stories

LHC annuls sedition law under Section 124-A

LHC annuls sedition law under Section 124-A

8 minutes ago
 Top court bench dissolved after Justice Aminuddin ..

Top court bench dissolved after Justice Aminuddin recuses himself  from Punjab, ..

28 minutes ago
 PM expresses grief over martyrdom of four police p ..

PM expresses grief over martyrdom of four police personnel in Lakki Marwat attac ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th March 2023

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zay ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed on his appointment as Crown ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.