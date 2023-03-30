Police arrest 15 gamblers; recover Rs 90,650 stake money

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district Police arrested 15 gamblers and recovered Rs 90,650 stake money, 13 mobile phones, six quails, two motorcycles and valuables from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that Mandra police conducted a raid and arrested eight gamblers namely Younas, Bilal, Zumrad, Zahid, Hassan, Nadeem, Nawaz and Imran, who were allegedly involved in betting over quail fight.

In another raid, Saddar Wah police rounded up seven namely Khurram, Sajid, Adnan, Mazhar, Mehfoz, Usama and Sudheer, allegedly involved in betting while playing cards and recovered Rs 75,800, six mobile phones, two motorcycles and cards.

Separate cases have been registered against them while further investigations are under process.

Divisional Superintendents of Police said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.