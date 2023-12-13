Police arrest 15 lawbreakers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi District police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Wednesday arrested 15 accused besides recovering over eight kg charras, 25 liters liquor, two 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Rawat, Dhamial, Gungmandi, Waris Khan, Morgah, Saddar Wah, and Cantt police rounded up 10 accused namely Ansar Ali, Saeedullah, Niaz Ali, Nadeem, Jabar, Razaq, Faisal, Bashir Ahmed, Ali and Nabeel and recovered over eight kg charras from their possession.

Similarly, Bani, Rattaamral and Civil Lines police rounded up five accused namely Rashid, Kashif, Sarfraz, Hanzala and Zeeshan and recovered 25 liters liquor, two 30-bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

The spokesman further informed that Rawalpindi District Police also registered 144 FIRs against underage drivers during the last 24 hours.

He said that police on the directives of the City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were taking action against underage drivers.

A total of 2817 FIRs were registered under the campaign launched against underage drivers while 144 cases were registered during the last 24 hours.

The CPO had directed the City Traffic Police to take solid steps to control traffic rules violations and underage driving, he said.

