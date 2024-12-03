Open Menu

Police Arrest 15 Lawbreakers

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Police arrest 15 lawbreakers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Tuesday arrested 15 accused besides recovering over 3 kg charras, 20 liters liquor, weapons and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman.

He informed that Wah Cantt, Airport and Pirwadhai police rounded up five accused namely Sajid, Arif Iqbal, Ismail, Ashfaq and Mansha and recovered over 3 kg charras and 20 liters liquor from their possession.

In other raids, Pirwadhai, Sadiqabad, Wah Cantt, Mandra and Dhamial police arrested eight accused, Aqsab, Hamza, Muhammad Abid, Waqas, Rehan, Faizan, Khalid, and Numan and recovered seven 30 bore pistols, daggers and other items.

R.A.Bazar police carried out search operation in Chungi No 22 and adjoining areas and checked 32 houses, 19 tenants, 62 shops and 200 people.

Pirwadhai and Bani Police also arrested two proclaimed offenders, Tariq and Matloob wanted in two cases.

Related Topics

Police Bani Numan Sadiqabad Rawalpindi From Weapon Airport

Recent Stories

Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charg ..

Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charge

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangla ..

Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh

57 minutes ago
 COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard ..

COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..

1 hour ago
 Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed ..

Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news

1 hour ago
 PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘ ..

PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

15 hours ago
 Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget s ..

Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff

15 hours ago
 Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan ..

Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community

15 hours ago
 French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confi ..

French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote

15 hours ago
 Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Sahar ..

Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan