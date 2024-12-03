Police arrest 15 lawbreakers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Tuesday arrested 15 accused besides recovering over 3 kg charras, 20 liters liquor, weapons and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman.

He informed that Wah Cantt, Airport and Pirwadhai police rounded up five accused namely Sajid, Arif Iqbal, Ismail, Ashfaq and Mansha and recovered over 3 kg charras and 20 liters liquor from their possession.

In other raids, Pirwadhai, Sadiqabad, Wah Cantt, Mandra and Dhamial police arrested eight accused, Aqsab, Hamza, Muhammad Abid, Waqas, Rehan, Faizan, Khalid, and Numan and recovered seven 30 bore pistols, daggers and other items.

R.A.Bazar police carried out search operation in Chungi No 22 and adjoining areas and checked 32 houses, 19 tenants, 62 shops and 200 people.

Pirwadhai and Bani Police also arrested two proclaimed offenders, Tariq and Matloob wanted in two cases.