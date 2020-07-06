UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 15 Outlaws, Recover Arms, Drugs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 06:02 PM

Police arrest 15 outlaws, recover arms, drugs

Dawaba police on Monday arrested 15 anti-social elements including a drug dealer and recovered arms and drugs from their possession

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Dawaba police on Monday arrested 15 anti-social elements including a drug dealer and recovered arms and drugs from their possession. The spokesperson of the police department said that district police were continuing operations to wipeout crimes from society and during these ongoing operations, the police arrested five persons among other accused on charges of possessing illegal arms.

He said the police recovered eight Kalashnikoves, four guns and 2000 cartridges from possession of the accused.The police also arrested a drug dealer and recovered seven kilogram of hashish during the operation.

Related Topics

Police Drugs From

Recent Stories

Esra Bilgic to share good news with Pakistani fans

4 minutes ago

Xposure hosts new e-workshop series

6 minutes ago

Etihad Aviation Group oragnises Manchester City Yo ..

21 minutes ago

Shoaib Malik gives challenge to Sania Mirza

27 minutes ago

36 minutes ago

Chief Minister condemns violations by Indian army ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.