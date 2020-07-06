Police arrest 15 outlaws, recover arms, drugs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Dawaba police on Monday arrested 15 anti-social elements including a drug dealer and recovered arms and drugs from their possession. The spokesperson of the police department said that district police were continuing operations to wipeout crimes from society and during these ongoing operations, the police arrested five persons among other accused on charges of possessing illegal arms.

He said the police recovered eight Kalashnikoves, four guns and 2000 cartridges from possession of the accused.The police also arrested a drug dealer and recovered seven kilogram of hashish during the operation.