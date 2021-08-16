UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 15; Recover 10 Pistols, Two Rifles

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 09:35 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up 15 persons from different areas and recovered 10 pistols 30 bore and two 12 bore rifles with ammunition from their possession, said police spokesman on Monday.

He informed that Sadiqabad police held five namely Aliyan, Muhammad Adeel, Shakeel, Muhammad Faisal and Shahbaz and recovered three 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Taxila police rounded up Zeeshan Akram alias Shani of having a 30 bore pistol while Wah Cantt police arrested two namely Ismail and Atta ur Rehman and recovered two 12 bore rifles.

Saddar Wah, Gujar Khan, Mandra, and Jatli police apprehended Mubashir Fida, Shahid Mehmood, Muhammad Idrees, Muhammad Qaiser and a female namely Shahina and recovered six 30 bore pistols from their possession.

He said the police were conducting operations against criminals on regular basis without any discrimination.

The police would continue their raids against lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars, he said and informed that separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

