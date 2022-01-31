Police arrest 15; recover 1700 kites, 61 string rolls

(@FahadShabbir)

The Rawalpindi police on Monday claimed to have seized nearly 1700 kites and 61 kite flying string rolls besides netting 15 kite sellers and flyers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi police on Monday claimed to have seized nearly 1700 kites and 61 kite flying string rolls besides netting 15 kite sellers and flyers.

According to a police spokesman, Ratta Amral, Bani, Sadiqabad, Cantt, Civil Line, Airport, Taxila, Saddar Baroni, and Rawat police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Umar Saeed Malik conducted raids in their jurisdiction and rounded up Umar Sheraz, Shamial, Shahmir, Sajid Hussain, Ghiyas ud Din, Nabeel Ali, Muhammad Umair, Wajdan, Haroon Ehsan, Abdul Sattar, Rashid, Shahgul, Zeeshan and Tahir Nawaz.

The CPO said that kite flying ban violators would be dealt with an iron hand and no one would be spared.