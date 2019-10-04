Police arrest 15 suspects in Hangu

Police in its going crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested 15 suspected people including three drug pushers

Hangu , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Police in its going crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested 15 suspected people including three drug pushers.

According to details, City Police Station on the directives of DPO Ihsanullah Khan carried out search and strike operation in various parts of the city and sized one AK-47 rifle, two pistols.

two chargers and eighty rounds of cartridges.

Police also recovered 415 grams of heroin and arrested three drug sellers. District Police Officer Ihsanullah Khan said that operation would continue to purge society of crimes and criminals to ensure safety of citizen particularly young generation.

Police is verifying criminal record of arrested suspects from concerned police stations.