Police Arrest 15 Suspects In Operation Against Anti-social Elements

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2022 | 04:24 PM

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Police, in it's ongoing crackdown against criminal and anti-social elements, on Tuesday arrested 15 suspects including seven absconders and three drug dealers.

According to details, on the special directives of District Police Officer (DPO), Dr.

Zahidullah, the district police carried out operations in the jurisdiction of various police stations that Hoti, Kharki, Chora, Sheikh Maltoon and Sarushah Police stations.

During operations 13 pistils, three rifles and hunderd rounds of cartridges were also recovered from the possession of suspects.

Police also registered against six people for violating tenant laws.

Police also seized 5102 grams of cannabis and 470 grams of ice drug and registered against drug peddlers.

DPO said that operation against anti-social elements would continue to purge society of criminals.

