Police Arrest 15 Suspects, Recover Weapons In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 04:42 PM

Police arrest 15 suspects, recover weapons in Karachi

The South Zone Police have arrested 15 suspects and recovered weapons from them in routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The South Zone Police have arrested 15 suspects and recovered weapons from them in routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours.

The police have recovered one pistol, three live rounds, 600 grams marijuana, one mobile phone and 10 packets Gutka/Mawa (chewing tobacco), said a spokes person to the DIG South on Thursday.

