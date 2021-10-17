UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 15 Suspects, Recovered Weapons

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 12:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Police have conducted a general hold-up in the city to control crime and arrested 15 suspects and recovered weapons from their possession.

Police spokesperson said the general hold-up was conducted by on the directions of senior officials of Police Department.

During operations the police teams took 15 suspects into custody and recovered 6 pistols, one rifle, one repeater and a number of live cartridges from the possession of the accused. Cases have lodged against the accused in different police stations and further investigations have started said police spokesperson.

More Stories From Pakistan

