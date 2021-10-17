Police Arrest 15 Suspects, Recovered Weapons
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 12:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Police have conducted a general hold-up in the city to control crime and arrested 15 suspects and recovered weapons from their possession.
Police spokesperson said the general hold-up was conducted by on the directions of senior officials of Police Department.
During operations the police teams took 15 suspects into custody and recovered 6 pistols, one rifle, one repeater and a number of live cartridges from the possession of the accused. Cases have lodged against the accused in different police stations and further investigations have started said police spokesperson.