Police arrest 15 suspects, recovered weapons

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Police have conducted a general hold-up in the city to control crime and arrested 15 suspects and recovered weapons from their possession.

Police spokesperson said the general hold-up was conducted by on the directions of senior officials of Police Department.

During operations the police teams took 15 suspects into custody and recovered 6 pistols, one rifle, one repeater and a number of live cartridges from the possession of the accused. Cases have lodged against the accused in different police stations and further investigations have started said police spokesperson.