Police arrest 150 accused, recover drugs, illegal weapons

RAHIM YAR KHAN, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Police have arrested 150 accused, including 65 notorious criminals, and recovered drugs and illegal weapons during a crackdown, launched across the district in the start of August 2021.

During the crackdown from Aug 1 to 7, police arrested 65 proclaimed offenders (POs) , including four of A-category, along with 150 other accused. The police recovered 609 litres of liquor, one-ton law liquor, 1.70kg hashish, 40gram heroin, two pistols and bullets, and also unearthed one distillery.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.