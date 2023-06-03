Police arrest 1,557 suspects, seize arms, narcotics in operations: CCPO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Capital City Police arrested a total of 1,557 suspects during 289 search and strike operations conducted in the provincial metropolis in May 2023.

According to a monthly performance report issued here on Saturday by Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Syed Ashfaq Noor, the police busted 16 criminal gangs, recovering stolen goods worth millions of rupees including 231 smartphones, three-tola gold ornaments, seven vehicles, and 26 motorcycles.

All police stations carried out effective search and strike operations, snap checking, night patrolling, blockades, and other comprehensive operations, resulting in the arrest of 800 suspects involved in drug trafficking.

Police also seized Illegal weapons and narcotics from the arrested, including 13 hand-grenades, 57 Kalashnikovs, six Kalakovs, 36 shotguns, 180 rifles, 718 pistols, and over 18,000 cartridges of various bores.

In addition, police recovered 29 kilograms of ice drug, 14 kilograms of heroin, 54 kilograms of opium, and 300 kilograms of hashish during the same period, the report added.