UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 1,557 Suspects, Seize Arms, Narcotics In Operations: CCPO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Police arrest 1,557 suspects, seize arms, narcotics in operations: CCPO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Capital City Police arrested a total of 1,557 suspects during 289 search and strike operations conducted in the provincial metropolis in May 2023.

According to a monthly performance report issued here on Saturday by Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Syed Ashfaq Noor, the police busted 16 criminal gangs, recovering stolen goods worth millions of rupees including 231 smartphones, three-tola gold ornaments, seven vehicles, and 26 motorcycles.

All police stations carried out effective search and strike operations, snap checking, night patrolling, blockades, and other comprehensive operations, resulting in the arrest of 800 suspects involved in drug trafficking.

Police also seized Illegal weapons and narcotics from the arrested, including 13 hand-grenades, 57 Kalashnikovs, six Kalakovs, 36 shotguns, 180 rifles, 718 pistols, and over 18,000 cartridges of various bores.

In addition, police recovered 29 kilograms of ice drug, 14 kilograms of heroin, 54 kilograms of opium, and 300 kilograms of hashish during the same period, the report added.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Same May Criminals Gold From Million

Recent Stories

Dar vows to collectively steer country out of econ ..

Dar vows to collectively steer country out of economic crises

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan likely to witness 50 percent surge in nat ..

Pakistan likely to witness 50 percent surge in natural gas prices

58 minutes ago
 Pirzada rejects Western media reports on HR abuses ..

Pirzada rejects Western media reports on HR abuses against May 9 miscreants

2 hours ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and Emirates Natu ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and Emirates Nature-WWF launch COP28 Youth Clim ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA extended 64 kilometres of water transmission ..

DEWA extended 64 kilometres of water transmission pipelines in 2022

2 hours ago
 Tragic Train Accident in Odisha, India: Death Toll ..

Tragic Train Accident in Odisha, India: Death Toll Rises to 280

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.