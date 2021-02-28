UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 156 Accused, Recover Rs. 66mln Valuables In February

Sun 28th February 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad police arrested 156 accused and recovered valuables including cash and gold ornaments worth Rs.66 million from them during the month of February.

A spokesman of Police informed that 38 accused involved in 32 dacoities were arrested and looted valuables worth Rs. 4.3 million were recovered from them.

Police completed Investigation of 134 cases submitted their challans to relevant courts.

A total of 46 burglary/theft cases were resolved during the said period during which 75 accused were arrested, he said adding, valuables worth over Rs. 4.7 million were recovered from them. 43 car/bike lifters involved in 56 cases were also held besides recovering 27 stolen cars, 24 motorbikes worth over Rs.4.69 million from their possession.

During special crackdown against absconders, police arrested 66 proclaimed offenders and 111 court absconders. The nabbed proclaimed offenders were wanted to police in cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and snatching valuables.

Police apprehended 135 persons for possessing illegal weapons and recovered 13 Kalashnikovs/Rifles, 114 Pistols and 1564 rounds and two daggers from them.

A total of 136 persons were held for having narcotics and liquor while 134 cases were registered against them besides recovery of 61.832 kilograms gram hashish, 7.568 kilograms heroin, 294 gram ice, 300 gram opium and 461 wine/liquor bottles.

Around 49 accused were also held in 21 important cases of murder, dacoity and other crimes of heinous nature.

