Police arrest 156 POs in recent crackdown

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) In a significant operation against criminal elements, Sialkot Police, under the guidance of District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Shahzad, have arrested 156 proclaimed offenders (POs) this month.

According to police spokesperson, the arrests were made over the past 10 days, following a series of effective actions targeting individuals involved in serious criminal cases. The arrested individuals were wanted in connection with various severe offenses, and cases have been registered against them.

DPO Faisal Shahzad stated, "Sialkot Police is committed to ensuring the safety of citizens, and maintaining law and order across the district remains our top priority."

He further emphasized that the police would continue to work tirelessly to protect the community from criminal activities.