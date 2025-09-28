Police Arrest 1,582 Suspects In Heinous Crimes In 2025 So Far
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Police have arrested 1,582 individuals in connection with heinous crimes, including murder and attempted murder, during 2025, according to a statement issued by a police spokesperson on Sunday.
Sharing details of the crackdown, the spokesperson said law enforcement teams apprehended 218 suspects involved in murder cases, while 888 individuals were taken into custody on charges of attempted murder.
In addition, police successfully solved 32 blind murder cases, leading to the arrest of 30 suspects.
The campaign also resulted in the apprehension of 197 proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in murder and attempted murder cases.
The spokesperson confirmed that challans (charge sheets) in these cases have been completed and submitted to the relevant courts for further legal proceedings.
Police officials reaffirmed their resolve to ensure public safety and announced that operations against those involved in serious and violent crimes will continue without letup.
