Police Arrest 16 Criminals In Crackdown Against Anti- Social Elements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 02:11 PM

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Police in its going crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested 16 criminals, including two drug dealers here on Wednesday.

During a large-scale crackdown, police seized one AK-47 rifle , 13 pistols , hundreds of rounds of cartridges and 1495 grams of hashish.

Superintendent Police (SP) Investigation Aslam Nawaz Khan has issued instructions to SHOs of all five police stations to take stern action against criminal and anti-social elements to maintain law and order situation during the polio campaign.

He said strict security measures to make anti-polio drive successful and vaccinate all children below five years age.

He said more than 1180 police and Frontier Constublary (FC) personnel are performing security duties to ensure safety of polio teams.

