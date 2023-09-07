Open Menu

Police Arrest 16 Drug Peddlers On Recovery Of 16 Kg Charras

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Police arrest 16 drug peddlers on recovery of 16 kg charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 16 accused on recovery of over 16 kg charras and other items.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police netted Ghulam Rasool with 1400 grams charras and Naeem for having 1320 grams charras.

City police held waqar and recovered 1250 grams charras from his possession.

Saddar Wah police in their operation managed to recover 1200 grams charras from Danish and 1150 grams charras from the possession of Shehbaz.

Similarly, Sadiqabad, Saddar Baroni, Race Course, Wah Cantt, R.A.Bazar and Westridge police nabbed Aqib, Jannat Gul, Jahangir, Jaffar Hussain, Rizwan, and Jamshaid and recovered 2200, 2050, 1800, 1160, 1250 and 1200 grams charras respectively.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

Related Topics

Police Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Saddar All From Race

Recent Stories

IHC indicts officials in contempt case related to ..

IHC indicts officials in contempt case related to PTI Leader's Detention

48 minutes ago
 Infinix Unveils Cutting-Edge Explorer Satellite Co ..

Infinix Unveils Cutting-Edge Explorer Satellite Communication Technology

2 hours ago
 Pak vs SA: Shawaal Zulfiqar added to national squa ..

Pak vs SA: Shawaal Zulfiqar added to national squad for ODI series

2 hours ago
 Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie knot on Sep ..

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie knot on Sept 24

3 hours ago
 UAE dispatches ambulances to support health sector ..

UAE dispatches ambulances to support health sector in Ukraine

3 hours ago
 $341 billion in non-oil trade between UAE, G20 cou ..

$341 billion in non-oil trade between UAE, G20 countries: Minister of State for ..

3 hours ago
Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested ..

Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested for Match-Fixing

4 hours ago
 Air Force Day being observed today with national z ..

Air Force Day being observed today with national zeal

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Finance Minister calls for enhancing ove ..

Caretaker Finance Minister calls for enhancing overall revenue

4 hours ago
 Caretaker PM, CEO Huawei Pakistan discuss investme ..

Caretaker PM, CEO Huawei Pakistan discuss investment opportunities

4 hours ago
 Sheikh Khalifa Medical City treats child with rare ..

Sheikh Khalifa Medical City treats child with rare rheumatological disease

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan