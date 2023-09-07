Police arrest 16 drug peddlers on recovery of 16 kg charras

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 16 accused on recovery of over 16 kg charras and other items.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police netted Ghulam Rasool with 1400 grams charras and Naeem for having 1320 grams charras.

City police held waqar and recovered 1250 grams charras from his possession.

Saddar Wah police in their operation managed to recover 1200 grams charras from Danish and 1150 grams charras from the possession of Shehbaz.

Similarly, Sadiqabad, Saddar Baroni, Race Course, Wah Cantt, R.A.Bazar and Westridge police nabbed Aqib, Jannat Gul, Jahangir, Jaffar Hussain, Rizwan, and Jamshaid and recovered 2200, 2050, 1800, 1160, 1250 and 1200 grams charras respectively.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.