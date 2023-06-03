Police arrest 16 gamblers; recover 10 black-francolins

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Dera police have arrested 16 gamblers and recovered 10 black francolins during a successful raid conducted in the limits of Paharpur police station.

On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, Paharpur police station led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with SHO Ataullah Khan raided the compound where accused gamblers were betting on francolins' fight and arrested 16 persons.

The arrested persons were identified as Ajmal Amin, son of Amin Ullah resident of Bagwani, Abdullah son of Dharai Khan resident of Niaziabad, Shahjahan son of Ghulam Hussain resident of Budhani, Muhammad Amin son of Ghulam Abbas resident of Garden Town, Zeeshan son of Aziz resident of Paharpur, Safeer Ahmad son of Ghulam Shabir resident of Paharpur, Hazratullah son of Zargul resident of Paharpur, Qaisar Ali and Muhammad Mohsin sons of Hazratullah resident of Paharpur, Akram son of Riyaz resident of Badhani, Muhammad Amir son of Dhimmo resident of Rangpur Shamali, Muhammad Ramzan son of Faizullah, resident of Rangpur-Shumali, Munir s/o Ghulam Haider resident of Hafizabad, Akram son of Aslam, resident of Seghra, Bilal Hassan son of Ghulam Sarwar resident of Seghra and Muhammad Asif son of Faizullah resident of Paharpur.

The betting amount worth Rupees 68710 and 10 black francolins were recovered from the betting place. During the search amounting to 104810 rupees were also recovered from the possession of the arrested persons.

Paharpur Police registered the case against the arrested persons.