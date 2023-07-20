Police arrest 16 lawbreakers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 16 accused on recovery of over seven kg charras, 53 liters liquor, Rs 120,000, a motorcycle and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Bani, Waris Khan, New Town, Taxila, Rattaamral, Pirwadhai, Wah Cantt police held Hera Masih, Shaf Ali, Waqas Ahmed, Khalid, Toseef, Hamza, Shah Zaib, Tamoor, and Khalid and recovered over seven kg charras.

Similarly, Kahuta, Sadiqabad, City and Dhamial police arrested Muhammad Azam, Shakeel, Mansoor, Numan and Waqas and recovered 53 liters liquor from their possession.

Meanwhile, Sadiqabad police in their operation managed to bust a gang and arrested two robbers and street criminals namely Mohsin Iqbal, ringleader and Najam Saqib and recovered 120,000 cash, a motorcycle and other items from their possession.

Divisional Superintendents of Police had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.