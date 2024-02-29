Police arrest 16 lawbreakers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi District police in an action against suspected bootleggers, illegal weapon holders, and other lawbreakers here on Thursday arrested 16 accused besides recovering weapons, liquor and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Waris Khan police held Mudassir Hussain for carrying fireworks items while Cantt police rounded up Faisal and Hashar for running an illegal LPG agency.

R.A.

Bazar police netted Abbas and Tariq for operating illegal petrol agency. Naseerabad, Civil Line and Morgah police also arrested Shakeel, Sheikhuddin and Yasir and recovered LPG cylinders and petrol from their possession.

Meanwhile, New Town, City, Pirwadhai, Taxila and Cantt police held eight accused with 1780 grams charras, 27 liters liquor, two 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.