Police Arrest 16 Lawbreakers
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted 16 lawbreakers.
According to a police spokesman, Gungmandi police held Javed for carrying fireworks items while Sadiqabad police netted Shehzad for operating an illegal petrol agency.
Similarly, Morgah police rounded up Hafeez for operating an LPG agency and recovered LPG cylinders and other items.
The spokesman informed that Taxila, Rattaamral, Saddar Wah, Rawat, Jatli and Saddar Baroni police arrested nine accused namely Asadullah, Ansar, Sakir, Tariq, Arif, Irfan, Asad, and others.
The police recovered 4770 grams of hashish, 20 liters liquor, two 30-bore pistols, and ammunition from their possession.
Civil Lines police in their operation managed to net a proclaimed offender namely Rehan Qureshi, wanted in a case registered in Civil Lines Police Station in 2021.
Banni Police also rounded up three accused namely Asmat Ali, Muhammad Ayub and Muhammad Pervaiz, allegedly involved in ‘Parchi Jua’ and recovered Rs 6800, three mobile phones and other items.
Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.
