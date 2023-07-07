Open Menu

Police Arrest 16 Suspects In Search & Strike Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2023 | 10:29 PM

Police arrest 16 suspects in search & strike operation

The police on Friday arrested 16 outlaws in search & strike operation in the city

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :The police on Friday arrested 16 outlaws in search & strike operation in the city.

The police said in a search and strike operation of Kohat Cantt Police arrested 16 criminals.

During the operation, 8 pistols 30 bore, 10 chargers, dozens of cartridges, 3250 grams of hashish and 405 grams of ice were recovered from the outlaws.

A heavy contingent of police and elite force participated in the search operation under the leadership of SDPO City Sadat Khan and SHO Sada Khan.

The police registered cases against the accused and started investigations.

