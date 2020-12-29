UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 16 Suspects, Recover Drugs, Cash

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 12:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The Bahawalpur police conducted raids in different areas and arrested 16 suspects besides recovering liquor, hashish and cash from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that police parties of PS Hasilpur and PS Civil Lines arrested three suspects and recovered 2,620 grams hashish from their possession.

The police teams of PS Derawar, PS Chani Goth and PS Ahmedpur East arrested seven accused and recovered 139 liters liquor from their possession.

PS Hasilpur police arrested four gamblers and recovered gambling money Rs 12,000 from their possession.

The police teams of PS Baghdad-ul-Jadid and PS Cant arrested two suspects and recovered two pistols and three rounds from their possession.

The police have lodged cases against the suspects.

Further probe was underway.

