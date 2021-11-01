UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 163 Criminals In October

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 04:46 PM

Police arrest 163 criminals in October

Nowshera Police in its ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested 163 notorious criminals, 142 drug dealers in the month of October

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Nowshera Police in its ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested 163 notorious criminals, 142 drug dealers in the month of October.

Police said, on the directives District Police Officer Imran Khan, indiscriminate operations were being carried out against anti-social elements to purge society of criminals.

Police seized 122 kg of hashish, 10.

2 kg of ice drug besides sending 143 drug dealers behind bars to provide safe environment to youth.

In various operations, police recovered 23 AK- 47 rifles, 10 guns, 247 pistols and 140,500 cartridges from the possession of criminals.

Similarly, cases were registered against 25 persons on charges of aerial firing and 30 booked for violating rent laws.

District Police Officer Nowshera, Imran Khan said that operation against criminals would continue to maintain law and order and eradicate menace of drug of the society.

Related Topics

Firing Imran Khan Police Law And Order Rent Nowshera October Criminals From

Recent Stories

Post-earthquake payments of Ehsaas relief cash com ..

Post-earthquake payments of Ehsaas relief cash commence to all families of Harna ..

3 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 4,979 new COVID-19 infections, 36 ..

Malaysia reports 4,979 new COVID-19 infections, 36 more deaths

3 minutes ago
 3,822 clubs register player data

3,822 clubs register player data

24 minutes ago
 Punjab Highway Patrolling arrest 367 criminals in ..

Punjab Highway Patrolling arrest 367 criminals in faisalabad

8 minutes ago
 Global COVID-19 death toll tops 5 mln -- Johns Hop ..

Global COVID-19 death toll tops 5 mln -- Johns Hopkins University

8 minutes ago
 Biden arrives in Scotland for UN climate summit: A ..

Biden arrives in Scotland for UN climate summit: AFP

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.