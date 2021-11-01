Police arrest 163 criminals in October

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Nowshera Police in its ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested 163 notorious criminals, 142 drug dealers in the month of October.

Police said, on the directives District Police Officer Imran Khan, indiscriminate operations were being carried out against anti-social elements to purge society of criminals.

Police seized 122 kg of hashish, 10.

2 kg of ice drug besides sending 143 drug dealers behind bars to provide safe environment to youth.

In various operations, police recovered 23 AK- 47 rifles, 10 guns, 247 pistols and 140,500 cartridges from the possession of criminals.

Similarly, cases were registered against 25 persons on charges of aerial firing and 30 booked for violating rent laws.

District Police Officer Nowshera, Imran Khan said that operation against criminals would continue to maintain law and order and eradicate menace of drug of the society.