Police Arrest 1634 For Possessing Illegal Weapons; Recover 80 Kalashnikov, 1429 Pistols & Other Weapons

Sun 03rd October 2021

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 1634 persons besides recovering 80 Kalashnikov, 66 rifles, 48 short guns, 1429 pistols and other weapons with huge quantity of ammunition from their possession during this year, said a police spokesman.

He informed that Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas accelerated their campaign against illegal weapons and registered 1662 cases against the lawbreakers during the period.

He said CPO had directed the police officers to conduct raids in their respective areas and utilize all available resources to send behind the bars the lawbreakers possess illegal weapons.

The spokesman informed that crackdown against illegal weapons would continue without any discrimination.

To a question he informed that police in their operations against drug dealers and bootleggers conducted raids in different areas of the district and arrested 1802 accused besides recovering over 692 kg charras, over 22 kg heroin, over 6000 grams opium, 500 grams Ice and 7727 bottles of liquor from their possession during this year.

Police registered over 1752 cases against 1792 arrested accused.

The spokesman said that successful operations were conducted against drug peddlers and bootleggers in different areas of the district and police arrested a number of notorious persons involved in this ugly business and recovered caches of narcotics from them.

He said that efforts had been accelerated to curb activities of drug dealers especially those supplying narcotics at educational institutions.

The rate of recovery had increased in the police stations this year as compared to last year and also registered higher number of cases, he added.

The CPO said that it is collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.

