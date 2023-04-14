UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 17 Anti-social Elements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2023 | 03:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Capt. ® Muhammad Amir Khan conducted raids in different areas and netted 17 anti-social elements including five Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and eight for possessing illegal weapons besides recovering five 30 bore pistols, two Kalashnikovs and ammunition from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad and Taxila police conducted raids and arrested five POs namely Muhammad Nazakat, Jibran Ashraf, Zahid, Naqash and Jahanzaib wanted in different cases.

Waris Khan, Naseerabad, Rawat, and Chontra police held eight accused namely Abdul Wahab, Afaq, Rameez Rashid, Numan, Bilal, Saddar Khan, Arif and recovered five 30 bore pistols, two Kalashnikovs and ammunition from their possession.

Wah Cantt police arrested an accused namely Moin sexually abused a 16 years old boy.

Rawat, Chontra, Rattaamral and Waris Khan police in their operations arrested Hamza Arif, Ayaz and Ashar and recovered 25 liters liquor from their possession.

He informed that police in their ongoing operation against professional beggars conducted raids in different areas and held 26.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against the criminals would continue.

