Police Arrest 17 Criminals; Recover Valuables, Drugs, And Illegal Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2024 | 09:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 17 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered cash, valuables and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

According to a police statement, under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city.

He said following these directions (ICT) Police apprehended 17 criminals involved in various criminal activities, including bike lifting, drug peddling, and possessing illegal weapons. Police teams also recovered cash, valuables, and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

In this regard, the Aabpara police team arrested two wanted members of the bike lifter gang and recovered four stolen bikes from their possession, he said.

The accused were identified as Khurram and Waqas, while further investigation is underway, he added.

Moreover, ICT Police Sangjani, Aabpara, Noon, Khanna, Koral, Lohi Bher and Nilore police station teams took legal action against accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons, he said.

Which resulted in the apprehension of 07 drug dealers and seizing over 300 liters of liquor, 1020-gram hashish and 620-gram heroin, two 30 bore pistols, one dagger and iron punch from their possession, he said.

Moreover, five absconders were also arrested during the last 24 hours, he added.

IG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, said that the ICT Police are actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace, he said.

Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the ICT Police's top priority, he added.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15," or the "ICT 15" app to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.

More Stories From Pakistan