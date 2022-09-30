Police arrest 17 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police in their ongoing operations against lawbreakers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 17 fireworks dealers, drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders.

According to a police spokesman, in line with special directive of City Police Officer, City and Waris Khan Police teams led by Station House Officers launched crackdown against fireworks dealers and managed to arrest Muhammad Jan, Sakir and Munib and recovered an ample quantity of fireworks from them.

In other raids, City, Rattaamral, Bani, R.A.Bazar, Airport and Chakri police arrested eight illegal weapon holders and recovered seven 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Similarly, Airport, Naseerabad, Jatli, City and Morgah police conducted raids in different areas and held Fazal Wahab, Muhammad Mohsin, Muhammad Bashir, Muhammad Rafique, Rizwan, and Muhammad Shehzad on recovery of 2270 grams charras and 20 liters liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

Senior Superintendent of Police Operations said no one would be allowed to violate the law and violators would be treated with iron hands.

He directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders, he added.