UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 17 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Police arrest 17 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police in their ongoing operations against lawbreakers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 17 fireworks dealers, drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders.

According to a police spokesman, in line with special directive of City Police Officer, City and Waris Khan Police teams led by Station House Officers launched crackdown against fireworks dealers and managed to arrest Muhammad Jan, Sakir and Munib and recovered an ample quantity of fireworks from them.

In other raids, City, Rattaamral, Bani, R.A.Bazar, Airport and Chakri police arrested eight illegal weapon holders and recovered seven 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Similarly, Airport, Naseerabad, Jatli, City and Morgah police conducted raids in different areas and held Fazal Wahab, Muhammad Mohsin, Muhammad Bashir, Muhammad Rafique, Rizwan, and Muhammad Shehzad on recovery of 2270 grams charras and 20 liters liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

Senior Superintendent of Police Operations said no one would be allowed to violate the law and violators would be treated with iron hands.

He directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders, he added.

Related Topics

Police Bani Rawalpindi All From Weapon Airport

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs represents a leading model in cooper ..

Dubai Customs represents a leading model in cooperating with other countries to ..

44 minutes ago
 PM lays foundation stone of Bhara Kahu bypass in I ..

PM lays foundation stone of Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

51 minutes ago
 Aslam Iqbal listens peoples' complaints at LDA

Aslam Iqbal listens peoples' complaints at LDA

2 hours ago
 Audio leaks become top trend on Twitter

Audio leaks become top trend on Twitter

3 hours ago
 realme C25Y Makes a Comeback on an Amazing Price o ..

Realme C25Y Makes a Comeback on an Amazing Price of PKR 28,999/-

3 hours ago
 United States And Pakistan Honor 75 Years Of Diplo ..

United States And Pakistan Honor 75 Years Of Diplomatic Relations

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.