Open Menu

Police Arrest 17 For Possessing Illegal Weapons, Liquor

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Police arrest 17 for possessing illegal weapons, liquor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted 17 accused for possessing 40 liters liquor, 11 pistols 30 bore, a rifle, ammunition and other items.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila, Bani and Kalar Syedan police held Atif, Azhar, Irfan, Wajid and Arshad and recovered 40 liters liquor from their possession.

Similarly, Kahuta, Rawat, Mandra, Gujar Khan, Morgah, Naseerabad, and Waris Khan police rounded up 12 accused namely Amir Nawaz, Umair, Waqas, Afraz, Jabran, Syed Hamid, Akhtar, Ashfaq, Waqas, Arshad, Ahsan and Bilawal and recovered 11 pistols 30 bore, a rifle, ammunition and other items from their possession.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.

Related Topics

Firing Police Bani Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Kahuta Taxila From Weapon

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed endorses launch of SA ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed endorses launch of SAVI cluster in Abu Dhabi

39 minutes ago
 Second 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanista ..

Second 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan

44 minutes ago
 #HAITAYYARI TO WIN A GAARI EXPERIENCE CRICKET WITH ..

#HAITAYYARI TO WIN A GAARI EXPERIENCE CRICKET WITH HAIER

51 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 25th Ministerial Meeting of Ga ..

UAE participates in 25th Ministerial Meeting of Gas Exporting Countries Forum in ..

1 hour ago
 Members of 3rd Arab Youth Technology fellowship pr ..

Members of 3rd Arab Youth Technology fellowship programme announced

2 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan win toss, opt to b ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan win toss, opt to bat first against India

2 hours ago
ICA Abu Dhabi 2023 Archives Hackathon a Knowledge ..

ICA Abu Dhabi 2023 Archives Hackathon a Knowledge incubator for youth&#039;s inn ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Consul-General of Qatar

Ajman Ruler receives Consul-General of Qatar

2 hours ago
 Jemima Khan denounces fake pro-Israel post amidst ..

Jemima Khan denounces fake pro-Israel post amidst Israel-Palestine conflict

3 hours ago
 Palestine accuses Israel of using white phosphorus ..

Palestine accuses Israel of using white phosphorus bombs against civilians

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 09 India Vs. Afghanis ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 09 India Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Foreign Minister, Greek counterpart discuss ti ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Greek counterpart discuss ties

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan