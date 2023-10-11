Police arrest 17 for possessing illegal weapons, liquor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted 17 accused for possessing 40 liters liquor, 11 pistols 30 bore, a rifle, ammunition and other items.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila, Bani and Kalar Syedan police held Atif, Azhar, Irfan, Wajid and Arshad and recovered 40 liters liquor from their possession.

Similarly, Kahuta, Rawat, Mandra, Gujar Khan, Morgah, Naseerabad, and Waris Khan police rounded up 12 accused namely Amir Nawaz, Umair, Waqas, Afraz, Jabran, Syed Hamid, Akhtar, Ashfaq, Waqas, Arshad, Ahsan and Bilawal and recovered 11 pistols 30 bore, a rifle, ammunition and other items from their possession.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.