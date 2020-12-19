Police arrest 17 gamblers: seize bet money, valuables

City police on Saturday nabbed 17 accused on charges of gambling and seized bet money, mobiles phones and other accessories from their custody A Police spokesman said, a police team under the supervision of Station House Officer, Banni Police raided at a spot and netted 17 gamblers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :City police on Saturday nabbed 17 accused on charges of gambling and seized bet money, mobiles phones and other accessories from their custody A Police spokesman said, a police team under the supervision of Station House Officer, Banni Police raided at a spot and netted 17 gamblers.

Names of arrested accused was Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Mubashar, Muhammad Ibrar, Ahmed Shabbir, Muhammad Huzaifa, Rehan, Zubair Shehzad, Junaid, Abdullah, Usman Bashir, Zain ul Abdi, Abdul Samad, Taimoor Hussain, Abdul Moiz, Tayyab Hussain, Irfan and owner of Snooker Club Muhammad Fiaz, he informed.

Police also sized bet amount Rs. 10,720, 17 mobiles phones, gambling tools and other valuable from their possession.

Police registered a case and further investigation was underway.