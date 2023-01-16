UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 17 Gamblers With Rs 32,500 Stake Money

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2023 | 05:53 PM

The district police on Monday arrested 17 gamblers and recovered Rs 32,500 stake money from them during a raid at a gambling den at Pharpur Tehsil here on Thursday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The district police on Monday arrested 17 gamblers and recovered Rs 32,500 stake money from them during a raid at a gambling den at Pharpur Tehsil here on Thursday.

According to police spokesman, a Pharpur's police have launched a crackdown against gamblers in the area under supervision of DSP Muhammad Imran Kundi.

During the crackdown, a police party led by Station House Officer(SHO) Zafar Abbas conducted a raid on the compound wherein they arrested 17 gamblers red-handed.

The police also recovered Rs32500 stake money and eight quails and registered a case.

