Police arrest 17 gamblers with Rs 32,500 stake money

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The district police on Monday arrested 17 gamblers and recovered Rs 32,500 stake money from them during a raid at a gambling den at Pharpur Tehsil here on Thursday.

According to police spokesman, a Pharpur's police have launched a crackdown against gamblers in the area under supervision of DSP Muhammad Imran Kundi.

During the crackdown, a police party led by Station House Officer(SHO) Zafar Abbas conducted a raid on the compound wherein they arrested 17 gamblers red-handed.

The police also recovered Rs32500 stake money and eight quails and registered a case.