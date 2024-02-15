Open Menu

Police Arrest 17 Kite Sellers With 1200 Kites, 27 String Rolls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Police arrest 17 kite sellers with 1200 kites, 27 string rolls

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani here on Thursday conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 17 kite sellers on recovery of 1200 kites and 27 kite flying string rolls, said a police spokesman.

He informed New Town police arrested Hassan Raza with 435 kites and three kites flying string rolls while Taxila police rounded up three accused namely Pervaiz, Sohail, and Abdul Wahab for having 310 kites and two string rolls.

Race Course police netted three, Numan, Umar and Awais for carrying 90 kites and three string rolls.

Similarly, Rattaamral police held two kite sellers namely Inayat and Shahid and recovered 75 kites.

Banni police in their operation against the rules violators apprehended Shahid and Amjad and seized 38 kites.

Naseerabad, Civil Lines, Airport and Wah Cantt police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and netted Amad with 125 kites, and string rolls, Muhammad Ali with 42 kites and 15 string rolls, Zain and Hanan with 40 kites, Umar and Hamad for having 25 kites and three string rolls.

The spokesman said that police were making efforts to net the rules violators and control the illegal activity.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators and they would be sent behind bars.

Related Topics

Police Numan Rawalpindi Taxila Muhammad Ali Airport

Recent Stories

Undercover Hurdle: Dubai Customs' Sharp Eye Nabs D ..

Undercover Hurdle: Dubai Customs' Sharp Eye Nabs Drug Smuggler Carrying 6.5 kg o ..

31 minutes ago
 Indigenization Is a Top Policy of Naval Headquarte ..

Indigenization Is a Top Policy of Naval Headquarters: Chief of the Naval Staff

33 minutes ago
 ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's Global imag ..

ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's Global image & boosts Foreign Exchange in ..

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan's election process internal sovereign aff ..

Pakistan's election process internal sovereign affair of country: FO

37 minutes ago
 Muhammad Hafeez resigns as director national team

Muhammad Hafeez resigns as director national team

42 minutes ago
 PTI nominates Omar Ayub as candidate for Prime Min ..

PTI nominates Omar Ayub as candidate for Prime Minister office

52 minutes ago
Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued

Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge dee ..

Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge deeper strategic ties in defence ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA

Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA

15 hours ago
 Government taking serious steps to ensure good gov ..

Government taking serious steps to ensure good governance: Azad Jammu and Kashmi ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan