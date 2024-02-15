Police Arrest 17 Kite Sellers With 1200 Kites, 27 String Rolls
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2024 | 03:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani here on Thursday conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 17 kite sellers on recovery of 1200 kites and 27 kite flying string rolls, said a police spokesman.
He informed New Town police arrested Hassan Raza with 435 kites and three kites flying string rolls while Taxila police rounded up three accused namely Pervaiz, Sohail, and Abdul Wahab for having 310 kites and two string rolls.
Race Course police netted three, Numan, Umar and Awais for carrying 90 kites and three string rolls.
Similarly, Rattaamral police held two kite sellers namely Inayat and Shahid and recovered 75 kites.
Banni police in their operation against the rules violators apprehended Shahid and Amjad and seized 38 kites.
Naseerabad, Civil Lines, Airport and Wah Cantt police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and netted Amad with 125 kites, and string rolls, Muhammad Ali with 42 kites and 15 string rolls, Zain and Hanan with 40 kites, Umar and Hamad for having 25 kites and three string rolls.
The spokesman said that police were making efforts to net the rules violators and control the illegal activity.
Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators and they would be sent behind bars.
Recent Stories
Undercover Hurdle: Dubai Customs' Sharp Eye Nabs Drug Smuggler Carrying 6.5 kg o ..
Indigenization Is a Top Policy of Naval Headquarters: Chief of the Naval Staff
ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's Global image & boosts Foreign Exchange in ..
Pakistan's election process internal sovereign affair of country: FO
Muhammad Hafeez resigns as director national team
PTI nominates Omar Ayub as candidate for Prime Minister office
Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued
Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge deeper strategic ties in defence ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024
Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA
Government taking serious steps to ensure good governance: Azad Jammu and Kashmi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rain with thunderstorm from Feb 17 to 21 in KP7 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest five accused involved in multiple theft cases17 minutes ago
-
Police crackdown against drug dealers, anti-social elements continue17 minutes ago
-
Food inspection teams raided on warehouse, recovered 1500 liters of expired drink17 minutes ago
-
Road accident claims two lives in Mirpurkhas27 minutes ago
-
Indigenization Is a Top Policy of Naval Headquarters: Chief of the Naval Staff33 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's election process internal sovereign affair of country: FO37 minutes ago
-
Non-custom paid smuggled items worth Rs 236 mln seized47 minutes ago
-
PTI nominates Omar Ayub as candidate for Prime Minister office52 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness ensures across Sukkur district: Dr Arshad57 minutes ago
-
Seminar on profitable cultivation of potato held1 hour ago
-
Moderate to heavy rain, hail storm expected in central and upper parts of country from Feb 17-211 hour ago