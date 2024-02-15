Police arrest 17 kite sellers with 1200 kites, 27 string rolls

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani here on Thursday conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 17 kite sellers on recovery of 1200 kites and 27 kite flying string rolls, said a police spokesman.

He informed New Town police arrested Hassan Raza with 435 kites and three kites flying string rolls while Taxila police rounded up three accused namely Pervaiz, Sohail, and Abdul Wahab for having 310 kites and two string rolls.

Race Course police netted three, Numan, Umar and Awais for carrying 90 kites and three string rolls.

Similarly, Rattaamral police held two kite sellers namely Inayat and Shahid and recovered 75 kites.

Banni police in their operation against the rules violators apprehended Shahid and Amjad and seized 38 kites.

Naseerabad, Civil Lines, Airport and Wah Cantt police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and netted Amad with 125 kites, and string rolls, Muhammad Ali with 42 kites and 15 string rolls, Zain and Hanan with 40 kites, Umar and Hamad for having 25 kites and three string rolls.

The spokesman said that police were making efforts to net the rules violators and control the illegal activity.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators and they would be sent behind bars.