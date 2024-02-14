Police Arrest 17 Kite Sellers With 4000 Kites, 18 String Rolls
Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2024 | 03:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi are making efforts to control kite flying and managed to arrest 17 kite sellers on recovery of 4000 kites and 18 kite flying string rolls, said a police spokesman here on Wednesday.
He informed, Taxila police arrested five kite sellers namely Nabeel, Ibrar, Inam, Hamza and Numan and recovered 3410 kites while Race Course police rounded up six namely Habib, Rehan, Husnain, Syed Ullah, Hassan and Habib Khan with 405 kites and 12 kite flying string rolls.
Westridge police in their ongoing operation against the kite sellers netted Akhtar, Husnain and Kamran and seized 50 kites and three string rolls.
Airport police also recovered 50 kites from the possession of an accused namely Umar and Naseerabad police nabbed Muneeb for having 30 kites and kite flying string rolls.
R.A.Bazar police also held a kite seller, Ali and recovered five kites and two string rolls.
Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators and they would be sent behind the bars.
