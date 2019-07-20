UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 17 Lawbreakers; Recover Weapons, Drugs, Liquor

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 10:40 PM

Police arrest 17 lawbreakers; recover weapons, drugs, liquor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi police have arrested 17 lawbreakers and recovered 3190 grams charas, 80 liter liquor, 14 bottles liquor, 3 pistol 30 bore with eight rounds from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad police rounded up Tahir for holding 1370 grams of charas, Civil line police arrested Muhammad Ali with 1220 grams of Charas, Jatli piolice apprehended Bilal with 600 grams of charas, Ganj Mandi Police held Musthtaq and seized 5 liter liquor, Waris Khan police arrested Sharafat and seized 5 liter of liquor, Saddar Wah police held Amir for having 10 liter of liquor and Waqas on recovery of 10 liter liquor, Gujar Khan Police held Khizer and seized 10 litre liquor, Jatli police rounded up Shakoor on recovery of 10 litre liquor.

Meanwhile, Saddar beroni police held Ramas with 10 litre liquor, Chontra police arrested Adil after recovering 10 litre liquor and Dilshan with 10 litre of liquor, Civil Line police apprehended Waqas and seized 4 bottles of liquor , Cantt police held Nouman for holding 1 pistol 30 bore with 5 rounds , Westridge police held Hamza for having 1 pistol 30 bore while Jatli police arrested Anser for having 1 pistol 30 bore with 3 rounds.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations was underway.

Related Topics

Police Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Saddar Muhammad Ali All From

Recent Stories

GDMO discusses future of e-sports sector with orga ..

1 hour ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s reigning XCAT World champions f ..

3 hours ago

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2019 Beijing among top best f ..

3 hours ago

UAE crowned continental champions at 4th Jiu-Jitsu ..

3 hours ago

China-UAE trade reaches $11.2b in 2019 Q1, up by 1 ..

3 hours ago

WWF-Pakistan organizes Regional Workshop on Integr ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.