Police arrest 17, recover narcotics, weapons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad police have arrested 17 criminals from various areas of the city and recovered hashish, wine as well as weapons from their possession.

Sihala police team arrested four accused Zakir, Yameen, Arif and Irfan and recovered two 30 bore pistols along with ammunition, 155 gram hashish and 25 liter liquor from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Lohibher police team apprehended three accused Mohsin Shahzad, Noman Khan and Allah Ditta and recovered three 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Nilor Police arrested accused Aftab and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Khanna Police arrested accused Taswer Hussain and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Sabzi Mandi police recovered two 30 bore pistols from the possession of arrested accused Aamir Afzal and Aziz-Ullah.

Industrial Area police team arrested a woman Sonia and Shahbaz Maish and recovered a total of 1.140 kilogram hashish from their possession.

Bhara kahu police arrested two accused Kamran and Khay and recovered 130 gram heroin and 18 liters wine from their possession respectively. Kohsar police arrested Zareen Gul and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him while Aabpara police apprehended a person Shokat involved in decanting gas in cylinders illegally.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further legal proceeding is underway.

Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Islamabad has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.