Police Arrest 17 Renting Rules Violations In Search Operations
Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 04:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi District Police here on Thursday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of different police stations and arrested 17 renting rules violators.
According to a police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in order to maintain law and order and net the suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.
Police arrested 10 suspects namely Shamsair, Asghar, Shoukat, Noor, Saleem, Iqbal, Arshad, Qadir and others.
He informed, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operations. Police checked houses, shops, hotels, tenants and a large number of individuals during the search operations.
He said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.
Recent Stories
ADNOC’s listed companies targeting continued growth after posting $49.7 billio ..
EDGE, Leonardo DRS partner to reinforce UAE defence, industrial capabilities
EDGE signs MoU with Point Trading Group for Night Vision Goggles
France's Naval Group in talks with UAE on unmanned systems
Abu Dhabi Investment Office partners with China’s Wind Information
Khalifa University joins ATLAS collaboration at CERN in Geneva
EDGE, FNSS partner to modernise Armed Forces' infantry fighting vehicles
Dragon Oil expands investments in Egypt
Karakalpakstan Project wins Energy Globe Award 2024 in Uzbekistan
EDGE, CMN NAVAL explore opportunities to expand global naval capabilities
Abu Dhabi Investment Forum strengthens economic ties with China
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh opt to bat first against India
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting reviews measures against dengue in Bahawalpur district5 minutes ago
-
Walk held to raise awareness about climate change5 minutes ago
-
Helvetas hosts experience sharing event to showcase impact of youth empowerment projects6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 17 renting rules violations in search operations6 minutes ago
-
Trial of Civilians in Military Courts; proceedings adjourned for Monday16 minutes ago
-
PTA, MCMC successfully conclude 5G Enablement Masterclass16 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh media persons visit PBC, PTV16 minutes ago
-
Fun fair festival promotes women entrepreneurs16 minutes ago
-
Citizens urged not to allow children to fly kites26 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road mishap26 minutes ago
-
Rain to have positive impact on standing crops26 minutes ago
-
UNFPA delegation visited PSCA headquarters26 minutes ago