Police Arrest 17 Renting Rules Violations In Search Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Police arrest 17 renting rules violations in search operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi District Police here on Thursday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of different police stations and arrested 17 renting rules violators.

According to a police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in order to maintain law and order and net the suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

Police arrested 10 suspects namely Shamsair, Asghar, Shoukat, Noor, Saleem, Iqbal, Arshad, Qadir and others.

He informed, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operations. Police checked houses, shops, hotels, tenants and a large number of individuals during the search operations.

He said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.

